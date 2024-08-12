Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Work has been completed to improve a Portsmouth lake’s water quality with the hot weather causing algae to thrive.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth City Council contracted a company to improve the water quality of Canoe Lake last week as they set about removing the algae. | Portsmouth City Council

Portsmouth City Council have confirmed that work on Canoe Lake in Southsea completed last week with algae being removed. Portsmouth has seen a period of prolonged warmer weather recently which leads to the perfect conditions for algae to grow and spread.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As one of the popular destinations when the sun is out, the council have worked hard to ensure they keep on top of Canoe Lake’s water quality. Leader of the council, Steve Pitt, said: Year on year, we work very hard as a council to maintain all our parks and open spaces, including Canoe Lake.

“Whilst we cannot always predict and control the build-up of algae and bacteria, we are aware that the warmer weather can encourage this. The team has been working hard to clear the algae, carry out tests, and change the water to bring the lake to the best condition possible."

In order to remove the algae a craft is mounted on to caterpillar tracks fitted with paddles. The craft drives drives straight into the water cutting and scooping up the algae as it goes.