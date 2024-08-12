Work to improve Canoe Lake's water quality complete as algae removed
Portsmouth City Council have confirmed that work on Canoe Lake in Southsea completed last week with algae being removed. Portsmouth has seen a period of prolonged warmer weather recently which leads to the perfect conditions for algae to grow and spread.
As one of the popular destinations when the sun is out, the council have worked hard to ensure they keep on top of Canoe Lake’s water quality. Leader of the council, Steve Pitt, said: Year on year, we work very hard as a council to maintain all our parks and open spaces, including Canoe Lake.
“Whilst we cannot always predict and control the build-up of algae and bacteria, we are aware that the warmer weather can encourage this. The team has been working hard to clear the algae, carry out tests, and change the water to bring the lake to the best condition possible."
This is the second visit that the cleaning company have made to the lake this year having previously attended in June. On top of this the council have advised its maintenance teams regularly visit the site to clean the water as much as possible and tidy up the rubbish and algae in the area.
In order to remove the algae a craft is mounted on to caterpillar tracks fitted with paddles. The craft drives drives straight into the water cutting and scooping up the algae as it goes.
