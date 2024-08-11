Summer makes return today as “hot and humid” weather set for next few days

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Summer has made a return today with “hot and humid” weather set for the next few days, according to the Met Office.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People flocked to Southsea Beach to keep coolPicture: Sarah Standing (300724-2737)

The forecaster said of today’s weather in Portsmouth and Hampshire: “Brightening up through the morning and early afternoon. Otherwise, fine and very warm with sunny spells and light winds. Maximum temperature 29C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Staying very warm and muggy overnight. Any evening cloud or coastal mist patches fading away, with clear skies developing for most.”

Speaking of the weather for Monday, the Met Office said: “Hot and humid, and locally very hot, especially inland. Sunny spells expected, but some cloud building through the day, bring a chance of thunderstorms by late afternoon and overnight. Maximum temperature 34C.”

The temperature will drop on Tuesday to 23C but will still be sunny.