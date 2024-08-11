Summer makes return today as “hot and humid” weather set for next few days
The forecaster said of today’s weather in Portsmouth and Hampshire: “Brightening up through the morning and early afternoon. Otherwise, fine and very warm with sunny spells and light winds. Maximum temperature 29C.
“Staying very warm and muggy overnight. Any evening cloud or coastal mist patches fading away, with clear skies developing for most.”
Speaking of the weather for Monday, the Met Office said: “Hot and humid, and locally very hot, especially inland. Sunny spells expected, but some cloud building through the day, bring a chance of thunderstorms by late afternoon and overnight. Maximum temperature 34C.”
The temperature will drop on Tuesday to 23C but will still be sunny.
