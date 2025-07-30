'Essential maintenance' results in closure of splash park during summer holidays, leaving parents unimpressed
Both Hilsea and Southsea splash park were closed this morning (July 30) while ‘essential maintenance’ is carried out at the sites.
The Portsmouth City Council, which currently run both of the pools, took to social media shortly before 11.30am, confirming the closure.
The post said: ‘We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding. We will share an update as soon as they re-open.’
The council has since posted an update confirming the Southsea splash pool has re-opened while the Hilsea site remains closed.
The splash pools, which are both free to attend, opened on May 25 of this year for the summer season with the closure date expected to be in September.
One unimpressed parent said the post should have been published sooner as Hilsea splash pool normally opens at 11am resulting in her travelling down to see it is closed.
More updates to follow.
