With the summer holidays in full swing, the city council has confirmed that a splash park is temporarily closed for work.

The Portsmouth City Council, which currently run both of the pools, took to social media shortly before 11.30am, confirming the closure.

The splash park is next to Hilsea Lido

The post said: ‘We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding. We will share an update as soon as they re-open.’

The council has since posted an update confirming the Southsea splash pool has re-opened while the Hilsea site remains closed.

One unimpressed parent said the post should have been published sooner as Hilsea splash pool normally opens at 11am resulting in her travelling down to see it is closed.

More updates to follow.