‘Excitement’ as the multi-million pound Hilsea lido projects takes one step closer to completion with its new operator confirmed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As Hilsea Lido turns 90, the £7.6m regeneration project has reached a further milestone as Portsmouth City Council officially announces its new operator - Sea Lanes Brighton.

This comes following a campaign, which was launched last year, in a bid to find an experienced operator to take charge of the lido.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Portsmouth City Council has announced the new operator of Hilsea Lido. | PCC

Sea Lanes Brighton is a group formed of local businesses and open-water swimming enthusiasts, who will partner with South Downs Leisure to steward the regeneration of Hilsea Lido.

Together, their shared vision is to create a financially and environmentally sustainable, inclusive, and accessible leisure destination for all to enjoy.

“We will be building on what we already have so we will introduce a sauna to compliment the cold water swimming and there will also be food and beverages as well, so it really can be a destination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We see it as more than a more than a pool, it’s a unique place with history and heart. A hub for the local community.

“A centre for both mental and physical wellbeing. Our vision is to create a vibrant community hub, a welcome space where people of all ages can recharge, move and connect.”

Pictured: Councillor Pitt meeting with Harry | pcc

Work started at the lido last year, with Portsmouth City Council working alongside Mace and Beard to restore the outdoor pool, which will feature new changing rooms, benches, tables, fountain and a fully functioning pool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duncan Anderson, CEO of South Downs Leisure, said: “ I am incredibly excited. I live in Cosham so I know firsthand that this is something a lot of the community has been waiting to see and I think a lot of people go past and they want to know what is happening, but it is going to be absolutely fantastic when it opens.

“It is such a vital facility for the community - it is a much needed service for everyone and a number of clubs have already said they are excited to start using it.

“The whole area is going through major regeneration and it is going to be fabulous - It is something that the north of the city deserves and needs.”

The Portsmouth City Council has been providing fortnightly updates, documenting the progress of the project, with the latest update outlining that a protective tent has gone up for the final stages of rendering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The extensive project, which is due to be completed in the autumn, has involved 80 tonnes of steel reinforcement and 30 lorry-loads of concrete to strengthen the pool.

Councillor Steve Pitt, leader of Portsmouth City Council, said: "We are all absolutely delighted to finally reveal our partnership with the team behind Sea Lanes Brighton. This is a major milestone for Hilsea Lido, and it will help to transform the north of the city.

“We are looking forward to seeing the lido develop further under the care of a very experienced team."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry said that there are also plans in the pipeline to create a programme of events at the lido once it is up and running. There will be a survey on the new Hilsea Lido website where people can tell the new operators what they want to see at the outdoor pool, as well as register interest for memberships.

An opening date will be announced once agreed with the Sea Lanes team.