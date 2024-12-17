The Marwell Zoo team are celebrating the exciting arrival of an endangered okapi calf which is a major milestone for its conservation programme.

The calf’s mother Niari was herself born at Marwell five years ago to Daphne and Jabari so the birth of Kayemba marks an incredible third-generation success, highlighting the zoo’s expertise in breeding and caring for okapi.

Marwell Wildlife is celebrating the birth of a rare okapi calf, marking a significant milestone for the conservation of this endangered species. | Marwell Zoo

Zoe Newnham, hoofstock senior animal keeper, said: “This birth is a huge milestone for us and for okapi conservation. Successfully breeding a third generation underscores the expertise and commitment of our team and it has been especially rewarding to have worked with Niari from birth all the way to now seeing her as a mum herself.

“Niari has been an attentive and brilliant mum so far, and the calf we have named Kayemba, after a place in the Democratic Republic of Congo, is doing very well, feeding regularly, nesting, and occasionally exploring his surroundings under Niari’s watchful eye. Every new arrival brings hope for the survival of this extraordinary species."

The species, often referred to as the ‘forest giraffe’ is native to the dense rainforests of the Democratic Republic of Congo and faces increasing threats from habitat loss, poaching and illegal mining, with fewer than 10,000 individuals estimated to remain in the wild.

Zoe said: “We know guests will be excited to see Kayemba, but we want to make sure that both animals enjoy some peace and quiet, as this is essential in the first few weeks of the nesting period.

“Okapis are very shy animals and so we prefer to keep okapi dams and calves in a calm and quiet environment to reduce noise and stress levels, with calves becoming more confident as they grow. Kayemba will remain safely tucked away in its nest, but will occasionally venture out to explore, so guests may be lucky enough to catch a quick glimpse during this time.”

Despite their zebra-like stripes on their hindquarters which help camouflage them in the shadows of the rainforest, okapis are more closely related to giraffes, and their elusive nature meant they remained undiscovered until 1901.

Marwell plays a vital role in the EAZA Ex situ Programme (EEP) for okapis ensuring a genetically diverse and sustainable population.

Zoe added: “The birth of the new calf is an exciting and emotional time for the team. Working with the species is a massive privilege and a lot of hard work and dedication goes into creating positive bonds with them every day. While moments like this are cause for celebration, they also remind us of the urgent need to protect wild populations.”