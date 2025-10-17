Extra week to enter Gosport Business Awards – so share your success story now!
But the good news for those who have yet to enter this year’s Gosport Business Awards is they have another week to do so as the deadline for nominations has been extended until Sunday, October 26.
The awards are being run by The News, St Vincent Sixth Form College, headline sponsors StandardAero UK, sponsors Gosport Borough Council and Powder Monkey. They are free to enter for businesses across the borough and cover nine prestigious categories. The winners - including one overall champion - will be unveiled at a celebration evening at the college's Jervis Gallery on Thursday, November 27.
Editor in Chief of The News Mark Waldron said: ‘We have been delighted by the level of interest shown in these awards and are closing in on the number of nominations we had last year. But we’d like even more businesses to put themselves forward and share their success so the judging panel has agreed to extend the deadline.
‘The message to all businesses in the borough is tell us your amazing stories about what makes you so special. You can enter as many categories as you like so don’t be shy! For example, if you are a cultural business which is also doing a lot to support the community tell us about your business success but also let us know how you go the extra mile to not only help your customers but Gosport as a whole.
‘This year we are particularly keen to hear from more businesses in the tourism/hospitality sector who are doing what they can to bring more visitors into Gosport as well as those with an eye on the environment for the sustainability award.’
The full list of categories is:
- Independent Small Business of the Year
- Commitment to Supporting Talent in Business
- Community Contribution Award
- Independent Retail Business of the Year
- Independent Tourism/Hospitality Business of the Year
- Independent Cultural and Creativity Business of the Year
- Commitment to Sustainability Award
- Start-up Business of the Year
- Overall Business Award (selected from winners of the above)
For more details on each category and to enter go to https://www.gosport.gov.uk/GosportBusinessAwards
In encouraging businesses to enter, St Vincent College executive principal Andy Grant said: ‘We value our partnerships and support from local employers, who provide amazing services and opportunities for our community. It is important to our staff and students for the hard work and efforts of local businesses to be recognised and celebrated so that we can promote Gosport as a wonderful place to live, work and develop.’