'We share a passion to raise the standard' - rallying cry launched for a bigger and better business awards
The rallying cry has come from Simon Jones, Managing Director of StandardAero UK - which has jumped on board as headline sponsor for the Gosport Business Awards (GBA) for the second year in a row.
Simon said his company, a global aviation maintenance and repair hub with a base in Gosport, was extremely proud to once again support an event which proudly champions the successes and endeavours of the ‘rich tapestry’ of businesses in the local community.
And he hopes more businesses will enter to build on the success of last year, which set the bar high in terms of the standard of entries.
‘Last year’s GBA was a fantastic event, bringing our community together, and this year promises to be an even bigger and better celebration,’ he said.
‘We share with the community a passion to raise the standard – to grow, improve and innovate. That’s why StandardAero recently reintroduced our apprenticeship program in Gosport and welcomed 10 brilliant young technicians ready to lay the foundations for a great career in aviation.’
As well as StandardAero, the GBA is being run by The News in association with sponsors Gosport Borough Council and partners St Vincent College and the Powder Monkey Group.
The awards are free to enter for businesses across the borough and cover nine prestigious categories. The winners - including one overall champion - will be unveiled at a celebration evening at the college's Jervis Gallery on Thursday, November 27. The catering will be provided by Powder Monkey. The categories are:
- Independent Small Business of the Year
- Commitment to Supporting Talent in Business
- Community Contribution Award
- Independent Retail Business of the Year
- Independent Tourism/Hospitality Business of the Year
- Independent Cultural and Creativity Business of the Year
- Commitment to Sustainability Award
- Start-up Business of the Year
- Overall Business Award (selected from winners of the above)
The deadline for entries is Friday, October 17. To enter go to the special awards section on the borough council website.
And if you are interested in being part of this wonderful event by sponsoring the awards, you can learn more by emailing Nina Tennant from The News at [email protected]