THE challenge has been set: let’s make 2025’s celebration of independent businesses in Gosport even bigger and better than 2024.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rallying cry has come from Simon Jones, Managing Director of StandardAero UK - which has jumped on board as headline sponsor for the Gosport Business Awards (GBA) for the second year in a row.

Simon said his company, a global aviation maintenance and repair hub with a base in Gosport, was extremely proud to once again support an event which proudly champions the successes and endeavours of the ‘rich tapestry’ of businesses in the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And he hopes more businesses will enter to build on the success of last year, which set the bar high in terms of the standard of entries.

‘Last year’s GBA was a fantastic event, bringing our community together, and this year promises to be an even bigger and better celebration,’ he said.

The launch of Gosport Business Awards at Powder Monkey Brewery in Gosport. Pictured are: (l-r) Andy Burdon, CEO and co-founder of Powder Monkey Brewery, Ian Bridges, principal economic development and regeneration officer at Gosport Borough Council, Sarah Carter, head of marketing, student admissions and recruitment at St Vincent College, Nina Tennant, senior key account manager for The News, Portsmouth, David Steer, government business director for StandardAero and Mark Waldron, editor-in-chief for The News Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing (160925-9487) | Sarah Standing

‘We share with the community a passion to raise the standard – to grow, improve and innovate. That’s why StandardAero recently reintroduced our apprenticeship program in Gosport and welcomed 10 brilliant young technicians ready to lay the foundations for a great career in aviation.’

As well as StandardAero, the GBA is being run by The News in association with sponsors Gosport Borough Council and partners St Vincent College and the Powder Monkey Group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The awards are free to enter for businesses across the borough and cover nine prestigious categories. The winners - including one overall champion - will be unveiled at a celebration evening at the college's Jervis Gallery on Thursday, November 27. The catering will be provided by Powder Monkey. The categories are:

Independent Small Business of the Year

Commitment to Supporting Talent in Business

Community Contribution Award

Independent Retail Business of the Year

Independent Tourism/Hospitality Business of the Year

Independent Cultural and Creativity Business of the Year

Commitment to Sustainability Award

Start-up Business of the Year

Overall Business Award (selected from winners of the above)

The deadline for entries is Friday, October 17. To enter go to the special awards section on the borough council website.

And if you are interested in being part of this wonderful event by sponsoring the awards, you can learn more by emailing Nina Tennant from The News at [email protected]