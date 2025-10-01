'To win an award against amazing people was an unexpected and humbling experience'

THE current holders of Gosport’s business of the year have encouraged other ‘amazing people’ to put themselves forward for this year’s celebrations to share in a memorable experience.

Eight winners were chosen at last year’s Gosport Business Awards but chosen by the judges as the best of the best was Blitz Photography, run by husband and wife team George and Steve Reid.

With the October 17 closing date fast approaching for this year, Steve said: “We know there are some amazing people running wonderful companies in Gosport, so winning the Gosport Business of the Year in 2024 was an unexpected and humbling experience.”

Steve added that the journey to success began after spotting the awards advertised in The News and he and George thought they would give it a go. “After all, what’s the worst that could happen? So being selected as a finalist in the creative and cultural category was a really big thrill for us.”

But the awards evening proved to be an even more memorable experience.

“The night of the awards was wonderful. We met lots of dedicated people who work hard to make their businesses succeed. Seeing so many rewarded for their efforts was heart-warming. The cherry on the cake, of course, was winning our category and the overall business of the year,” added Steve.

The awards are free to enter for businesses across the borough and cover nine prestigious categories. The winners - including one overall champion - will be unveiled at a celebration evening at the college's Jervis Gallery on Thursday, November 27. The categories are:

Independent Small Business of the Year

Commitment to Supporting Talent in Business

Community Contribution Award

Independent Retail Business of the Year

Independent Tourism/Hospitality Business of the Year

Independent Cultural and Creativity Business of the Year

Commitment to Sustainability Award

Start-up Business of the Year

Overall Business Award (selected from winners of the above)

The deadline for entries is Friday, October 17. To enter go to https://www.gosport.gov.uk/GosportBusinessAwards

The awards are being run by The News, St Vincent College, headline sponsors StandardAero UK, sponsors Gosport Borough Council and Powder Monkey.

Powder Monkey is in charge of catering for the evening at the college and so it is sure to be a great night. To join in the celebrations the first 100 tickets have now gone on sale. For more details and to buy one go to: https://gosportbusinessawards2025.eventbrite.co.uk

Steve and George praised the event for highlighting the strength of local enterprise. “It’s great that this has become an annual event because it shines a light on all the great work being done in Gosport and offers a chance for small businesses to promote themselves to the whole community. I look forward to seeing this year’s entries,” said Steve.

If you are interested in being part of this wonderful event by sponsoring the awards, you can learn more by emailing Nina Tennant from The News at [email protected]