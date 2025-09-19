The countdown to Christmas is on.

Taking place on Saturday, November 22, the event will offer funfair rides, gift stalls, walkabout performers and food and drink.

The crowds braved the wind and rain to watch the Christmas lights being switched on in Fareham highstreet on Saturday evening, while some of the entertainment was moved into the shopping centre. Pictured - Photos by Alex Shute

There will be plenty of free children's activities at the event, which will be between 10am to 7pm, including writing a letter to Santa, Christingle making, Christmas-themed Lego building and more.

Councillor Connie Hockley, Executive Member for Leisure and Community, said: “The Fareham Christmas Lights switch on event attracts thousands of visitors each year and is a real treat for everyone. There is so much to see and do, and I really encourage Fareham residents to come along.

“You can get some Christmas shopping at our indoor market and festive stalls or indulge in some delicious food and drink, all while being entertained and amazed by our stage and street performers.

“The Christmas lights countdown is a real spectacle and I for one cannot wait.”

The countdown to the lights switch on will be at 5.30pm under the town centre band stand.

The Mayor of Fareham, Councillor Louise Clubley, and her Mayor's Consort, Mr Jonathan Clubley, will have the honour of switching the lights on this year, alongside Father Christmas and some of Fareham Live’s Beauty and the Beast pantomime cast.