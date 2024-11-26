Firefighters rushed to a fire that was deliberately started at a bus station in Gosport.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters were called to a small fire at a bus terminal on Mumby Road in Gosport during the early hours of the morning at approximately 4:30 a.m.

A fire has been deliberately started at a bus station in Gosport, the fire and rescue service have confirmed. Picture Credit: Tony Weaver | Tony Weaver

“The fire, which involved rubbish, was extinguished by the crews. The incident is believed to have been started deliberately and has been handed over to the police for further investigation. Fire crews left the scene shortly before 5 a.m.”

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “Police were called at 4.48am this morning (26 November) by the fire service reporting a small fire at Gosport Bus Station.

“No one was harmed. The incident is being treated as arson and enquiries are ongoing.”