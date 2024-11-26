Fire deliberately started at newly improved bus station in Gosport

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 26th Nov 2024, 12:56 BST
Updated 26th Nov 2024, 12:56 BST

Firefighters rushed to a fire that was deliberately started at a bus station in Gosport.

Firefighters have attended a ‘small’ fire at a bus station in Mumby Road, Gosport, early this morning (Tuesday, November 26).

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters were called to a small fire at a bus terminal on Mumby Road in Gosport during the early hours of the morning at approximately 4:30 a.m.

A fire has been deliberately started at a bus station in Gosport, the fire and rescue service have confirmed. Picture Credit: Tony WeaverA fire has been deliberately started at a bus station in Gosport, the fire and rescue service have confirmed. Picture Credit: Tony Weaver
A fire has been deliberately started at a bus station in Gosport, the fire and rescue service have confirmed. Picture Credit: Tony Weaver | Tony Weaver

“The fire, which involved rubbish, was extinguished by the crews. The incident is believed to have been started deliberately and has been handed over to the police for further investigation. Fire crews left the scene shortly before 5 a.m.”

The new bus station, which replaced the old bus stop, officially started operating on October 9 after significant improvement works.

The station was in talks for many years but plans were finally approved back in May of 2023 and work began soon after.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “Police were called at 4.48am this morning (26 November) by the fire service reporting a small fire at Gosport Bus Station.

“No one was harmed. The incident is being treated as arson and enquiries are ongoing.”

