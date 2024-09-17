Firefighters issue warning following blaze at Portsmouth home caused by electrical blanket
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service have urged residents to be mindful when using heating devices over the colder months.
The warning comes after an incident at the weekend (September 14) in Portsmouth where an electric blanket was identified as the cause of a bedroom fire. Crews from Southsea attended the incident on Saturday afternoon and used a hose reel jet to extinguish fire. Once the fire was out the crew carried out a safe and wellness check with the residents.
The blaze resulted in significant damage within the bedroom - and firefighters have issued a reminder at how to stay safe when using electric blankets.
If you are going to be using an electric blanket this autumn and winter, remember:
- Check the instruction carefully
- Check the electric blanket frequently for detached tie tapes, frayed edges, scorch marks and damaged or loose electrical connections and that the connector isn’t over-heating
- Never use a hot water bottle in the same bed as an electric blanket, even if the blanket is switched off
- When storing an electric blanket, don’t fold it as this may damage the internal wiring. Store flat or rolled up
- Get your blanket tested by a qualified electrician at least every three years.
- If your blanket is more than 10 years old, you should consider disposing of it and buying a new one. Electric blankets can be recycled at a facility that accepts electronic goods.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.