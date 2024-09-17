Firefighters issue warning following blaze at Portsmouth home caused by electrical blanket

As we head into autumn, firefighters are urging people to stay safe when using an electric blanket.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service have urged residents to be mindful when using heating devices over the colder months.

The warning comes after an incident at the weekend (September 14) in Portsmouth where an electric blanket was identified as the cause of a bedroom fire. Crews from Southsea attended the incident on Saturday afternoon and used a hose reel jet to extinguish fire. Once the fire was out the crew carried out a safe and wellness check with the residents.

Hampshire firefighters have issued a warning after a fire broke out at a property due to an electric blanket. | Hampshire Firefighters

The blaze resulted in significant damage within the bedroom - and firefighters have issued a reminder at how to stay safe when using electric blankets.

If you are going to be using an electric blanket this autumn and winter, remember:

For more information about the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service, click here.

