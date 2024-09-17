Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As we head into autumn, firefighters are urging people to stay safe when using an electric blanket.

The warning comes after an incident at the weekend (September 14) in Portsmouth where an electric blanket was identified as the cause of a bedroom fire. Crews from Southsea attended the incident on Saturday afternoon and used a hose reel jet to extinguish fire. Once the fire was out the crew carried out a safe and wellness check with the residents.

The blaze resulted in significant damage within the bedroom - and firefighters have issued a reminder at how to stay safe when using electric blankets.

If you are going to be using an electric blanket this autumn and winter, remember:

Check the instruction carefully

Check the electric blanket frequently for detached tie tapes, frayed edges, scorch marks and damaged or loose electrical connections and that the connector isn’t over-heating

Never use a hot water bottle in the same bed as an electric blanket, even if the blanket is switched off

When storing an electric blanket, don’t fold it as this may damage the internal wiring. Store flat or rolled up

Get your blanket tested by a qualified electrician at least every three years.

If your blanket is more than 10 years old, you should consider disposing of it and buying a new one. Electric blankets can be recycled at a facility that accepts electronic goods.