A27: Hit and run on busy A road after car fails to stop following pile up causing lane closure and huge delays
One car failed to stop after being involved in a three car pile up on the A27 this morning, the police have confirmed.
A lane closure was put in place on the A27 this morning (May 27) during rush hour after three cars were involved in a crash near Eastern Road.
As a result of the lane closure, drivers faced a significant tailback on the A27 and onto the A3(M).
A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has provided an update saying: “We were called at 8.27am today to a report of a three vehicle road traffic collision on the A27, near Eastern Road.
