A27: Hit and run on busy A road after car fails to stop following pile up causing lane closure and huge delays

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 27th May 2025, 12:23 BST
Updated 27th May 2025, 12:23 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

One car failed to stop after being involved in a three car pile up on the A27 this morning, the police have confirmed.

A lane closure was put in place on the A27 this morning (May 27) during rush hour after three cars were involved in a crash near Eastern Road.

Traffic newsTraffic news
Traffic news

As a result of the lane closure, drivers faced a significant tailback on the A27 and onto the A3(M).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has provided an update saying: “We were called at 8.27am today to a report of a three vehicle road traffic collision on the A27, near Eastern Road.

“It was reported that one of the vehicles did not stop at the scene. Minor injuries were reported.”

If you have information about the crash please call 101 quoting 44250230392. Alternatively you can submit information online via the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary website - for more, click here.

Related topics:A27HampshirePolice

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice