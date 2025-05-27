One car failed to stop after being involved in a three car pile up on the A27 this morning, the police have confirmed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Traffic news

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has provided an update saying: “We were called at 8.27am today to a report of a three vehicle road traffic collision on the A27, near Eastern Road.

“It was reported that one of the vehicles did not stop at the scene. Minor injuries were reported.”