Two fire crews with pumping appliances, from Havant and Hayling Island fire stations, attended the blaze at 2.30am this morning.

Smoke damage was caused to the house in Marine Walk, but emergency services quenched the fire, which emanated from a dishwasher.

Firefighters rushed to quench a kitchen fire emanating from a dishwasher at a house in Marine Walk, Hayling Island. Picture: Google Street View.

Watch Manager Holt, from Havant Fire Station, told The News: ‘There was a fire in someone’s kitchen involving a dishwasher.

‘It was extinguished with a hose reel jet.’

The residents were evacuated while the fire was extinguished – no one was injured.

Watch Manager Pennell, from Hayling Island fire station, organised the crews.

Watch Manager Holt said the approximately 10 firefighters were at the scene, with the stop message being called at roughly 3am.

He added: ‘It was relatively minor, and the damage was contained to the areas surrounding the dishwasher.

‘There was smoke damage to various parts of the property.

‘It was a straight forward job.’

