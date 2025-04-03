Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A blaze at an outbuilding which spread to neighbouring houses has been attended by firefighters.

The crew discovered that the outbuilding was ‘well alight’ and had started spreading to neighbouring properties. As a result of this, joint fire control sent five fire engines to the scene.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service reported – at 7.10pm on Wednesday (April 2) – that crews were at the scene of a fire involving a property in Gordon Road, Southbourne. Photo: Stock image / National World

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: "Upon arrival crews found one outbuilding well alight with the fire spreading to neighbouring properties.

"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus quickly got to work to extinguish the fire using jets and thermal imaging cameras.

"Crews from South East Coast Ambulance Service attended and treated one person for minor injuries.

"Sussex Police were also at the scene."