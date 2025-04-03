Firefighters rush to outbuilding blaze that spread to neighbouring homes in Southbourne

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 3rd Apr 2025, 12:05 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2025, 12:06 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A blaze at an outbuilding which spread to neighbouring houses has been attended by firefighters.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service attended a blaze at an outbuilding in Gordon Road, Southbourne, yesterday afternoon (April 2) at 5.43pm.

The crew discovered that the outbuilding was ‘well alight’ and had started spreading to neighbouring properties. As a result of this, joint fire control sent five fire engines to the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service reported – at 7.10pm on Wednesday (April 2) – that crews were at the scene of a fire involving a property in Gordon Road, Southbourne. Photo: Stock image / National WorldWest Sussex Fire and Rescue Service reported – at 7.10pm on Wednesday (April 2) – that crews were at the scene of a fire involving a property in Gordon Road, Southbourne. Photo: Stock image / National World
West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service reported – at 7.10pm on Wednesday (April 2) – that crews were at the scene of a fire involving a property in Gordon Road, Southbourne. Photo: Stock image / National World

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: "Upon arrival crews found one outbuilding well alight with the fire spreading to neighbouring properties.

"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus quickly got to work to extinguish the fire using jets and thermal imaging cameras.

"Crews from South East Coast Ambulance Service attended and treated one person for minor injuries.

"Sussex Police were also at the scene."

For more information about the West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, click here.

Related topics:HampshireFireEmergency service

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice