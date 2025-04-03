Firefighters rush to outbuilding blaze that spread to neighbouring homes in Southbourne
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service attended a blaze at an outbuilding in Gordon Road, Southbourne, yesterday afternoon (April 2) at 5.43pm.
The crew discovered that the outbuilding was ‘well alight’ and had started spreading to neighbouring properties. As a result of this, joint fire control sent five fire engines to the scene.
A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: "Upon arrival crews found one outbuilding well alight with the fire spreading to neighbouring properties.
"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus quickly got to work to extinguish the fire using jets and thermal imaging cameras.
"Crews from South East Coast Ambulance Service attended and treated one person for minor injuries.
"Sussex Police were also at the scene."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.