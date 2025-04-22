Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Flowers have been laid at a block of flats after a man in his 50s died over the weekend.

Paramedics, police officers and an air ambulance raced to the scene just after 4.30pm to respond to welfare concerns for the man who, despite the best efforts of the paramedics, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Flowers have been laid at the scene where a man in his 50s died following a medical incident at the weekend. | Sarah Standing

A spokeswoman for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary previously said: “We were called at 4.32pm on Sunday (April 20) to a report of the concern for the welfare of a man in Wingfield Street, Portsmouth. We attended the location alongside our colleagues at South Central Ambulance Service and the helicopter emergency medical service.

“Despite the best efforts of emergency services the man, who is in his 50s, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The circumstances of the man’s death are not being treated as suspicious. His family have been informed and a file will be prepared for the Coroner.”