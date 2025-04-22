Flowers laid at Pickwick House in Buckland after man in 50s dies following 'medical incident'
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Bunches of flowers have been laid at the front of Pickwick House, in Wingfield Street, Buckland, as people pay tribute to a man in his 50s who died following a ‘medical incident’ on Sunday, April 20.
Paramedics, police officers and an air ambulance raced to the scene just after 4.30pm to respond to welfare concerns for the man who, despite the best efforts of the paramedics, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A spokeswoman for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary previously said: “We were called at 4.32pm on Sunday (April 20) to a report of the concern for the welfare of a man in Wingfield Street, Portsmouth. We attended the location alongside our colleagues at South Central Ambulance Service and the helicopter emergency medical service.
“Despite the best efforts of emergency services the man, who is in his 50s, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The circumstances of the man’s death are not being treated as suspicious. His family have been informed and a file will be prepared for the Coroner.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.