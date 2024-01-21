News you can trust since 1877
Firefighters rescue three people trapped on Paulsgrove cliff ledge in early hours

Firefighters rescued three people who were trapped on a cliff ledge in Paulsgrove.

By Freddie Webb
Published 21st Jan 2024, 13:23 GMT
Emergency personnel, including paramedics and police officers, were deployed to the area in the early hours of today. Crews from Cosham and Southsea fire stations were informed about the incident at 3.26am.

Three people were rescued from a cliff ledge by firefighters in Paulsgrove this morning (January 21). Picture: Cosham Fire Station.Three people were rescued from a cliff ledge by firefighters in Paulsgrove this morning (January 21). Picture: Cosham Fire Station.
Three people were rescued from a cliff ledge by firefighters in Paulsgrove this morning (January 21). Picture: Cosham Fire Station.
The scene of the rescue in Paulsgrove this morning (January 21). Picture: Cosham Fire Station.The scene of the rescue in Paulsgrove this morning (January 21). Picture: Cosham Fire Station.
The scene of the rescue in Paulsgrove this morning (January 21). Picture: Cosham Fire Station.

Cosham Fire Station issued a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter. They said: "Early call this morning for Green Watch at 3.26am for three persons trapped on a ledge half way up chalk cliff in Paulsgrove."

Personnel from the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) rope team rescued the stricken individuals and passed them on to paramedics from South Central Ambulance for treatment. HIWFRS have been approached for more details.

