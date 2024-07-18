Hilsea Lido: Revealing images show drained pool as much-anticipated revamp continues

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The scale of work needed to bring Hilsea Lido back to life has been revealed with the pool now being emptied completely.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The on-site team has now completely drained and jet washed the bottom of the lido so they can see what they are doing. Soon they will be digging five one metre by one metre holes in the base to release the pressure that is being placed on the sides and bottom of the pool by the ground water. In preparation for this, diggers are chipping away at the edge of the pool for the foot rest they will be installing.

Portsmouth City Council

It is part of Portsmouth City Council’s multi-million pound regeneration project to bring the site back into use as part of the Hilsea Lines project using government cash from its Levelling Up fund.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work so far has also seen the plant room is now emptied ready for a new floor as well as new filtration equipment. The previous filtration system used huge steel cylinders full of salt, but over the years that the lido has been in use the salt has significantly hardened making it difficult for the salt to be broken down.

Work is ongoing at Hilsea Lido where the plant room has now been emptied | Portsmouth City Council

The Hilsea Lido was originally opened up in 1935 by the Portsmouth City Council as part of a wider leisure complex. The council’s aim is to have the new, regenerated pool up and running in time for its 100th anniversary next year.

Portsmouth City Council

As part of the project, the construction team have removed some of the fountain parts at the west end of the site. Pipework under the fountain needed to be removed so a replica is being created by stonemason Darren Somerville and it will be restored in its place in the middle of the site when the project is complete.