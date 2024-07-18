Hilsea Lido: Revealing images show drained pool as much-anticipated revamp continues
The on-site team has now completely drained and jet washed the bottom of the lido so they can see what they are doing. Soon they will be digging five one metre by one metre holes in the base to release the pressure that is being placed on the sides and bottom of the pool by the ground water. In preparation for this, diggers are chipping away at the edge of the pool for the foot rest they will be installing.
It is part of Portsmouth City Council’s multi-million pound regeneration project to bring the site back into use as part of the Hilsea Lines project using government cash from its Levelling Up fund.
Work so far has also seen the plant room is now emptied ready for a new floor as well as new filtration equipment. The previous filtration system used huge steel cylinders full of salt, but over the years that the lido has been in use the salt has significantly hardened making it difficult for the salt to be broken down.
The Hilsea Lido was originally opened up in 1935 by the Portsmouth City Council as part of a wider leisure complex. The council’s aim is to have the new, regenerated pool up and running in time for its 100th anniversary next year.
As part of the project, the construction team have removed some of the fountain parts at the west end of the site. Pipework under the fountain needed to be removed so a replica is being created by stonemason Darren Somerville and it will be restored in its place in the middle of the site when the project is complete.
Once the first stage of the project is completed, the team will move onto the second phase which will see work being completed to create new changing units and new pipework will be installed in deep trenches.
