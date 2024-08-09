The Hilsea Lido is constantly changing as of late as it undergoes major renovations as part of a multi-million pound regeneration project that is being funded by the Levelling Up Fund. The project as the outdoor pool will welcome a range of new changes including new changing rooms, new benches and tables, artwork, a fountain and, most importantly, a fully functioning outdoor swimming pool. In a bid to restore the outdoor pool to its former glory, the council has been working alongside consultancy company Mace, and the contractors, Beard. This week, the council has provided an update as to what has been going at the site.

More concrete has been poured into the bottom of the pool to add more weight to the base. Another 750mm of concrete needs to be poured into the pool over the coming weeks before stainless steel dowels can reinforce it. The concrete will counteract the water table pushing the pool upwards, which is damaging the structure.

A new ledge has been create around the southern edge of the pool. This will allow people to sit on the edge of the pool safely and dangle their feet in. The ledge is also an added bit of safety so that people can get in and out of the pool with ease.

The team working on the site has also laid new drainage around the pool. This will mean that the pool will be ready for resurfacing later this year.

