Hosepipe ban in across Hampshire and Isle of Wight lifted after three months of restrictions

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 30th Oct 2025, 12:16 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2025, 07:00 GMT
Southern Water guide
The hosepipe ban, which has been in place in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight since the summer, has officially been lifted.

The restriction on household water use was introduced more than three months ago due to continuously dry weather in a bid to reduce pressure on the chalk streams of the Test and Itchen rivers.

The Southern Water restrictions came into effect from Monday, July 21 with customers in villages to the west of Fareham impacted.

The hosepipe ban across Hampshire has been lifted.placeholder image
The hosepipe ban across Hampshire has been lifted. | Melanie Hobson - Adobe Stock

Tim McMahon, Southern Water’s director of water, said: "We’re incredibly grateful to our customers for their support and understanding during this challenging time.

“By working together, we’ve not only saved millions of litres of water each day, but also helped protect our precious chalk streams. This is a great example of how working together can make a real difference to our environment."

During the hosepipe ban, the leakage team at Southern Water disovered, and fixed, approximately 1,700 leaks with the repairs saving more than 17 million litres of water during that time.

