Portsmouth Water customers have been reassured there are no immediate plans to implement a hosepipe ban in the area - but have been advised to made sure they use water ‘efficiently’.

It follows the news that Southern Water will bring in the measure for the customers it supplies water to in Hampshire and on the Isle of Wight, including villages just to the west of Fareham from 9am on Monday, July 21. It means activities such as watering the garden, washing the car or filling a paddling pool will be banned.

But Portsmouth Water, which supplies water to the city and the majority of the surrounding area, has said that while water levels are a lot lower than average, it does not anticipate needing to do the same for the moment.

A spokesperson said: “As parts of the country continue to experience the driest weather on record, we continue to strongly advise everyone to use water wisely. In the first six months of this year, Portsmouth Water customers have seen over 40% less rainfall compared to the long-term average which we have measured since 1995.

“Whilst our current groundwater levels are two metres below the long-term average, we aren't currently anticipating introducing water restrictions such as Temporary Use Bans (commonly known as hosepipe bans).

“As the dry weather continues, we continue to closely monitor the situation, and we ask customers to be as efficient as possible with their water use.

“Looking at the wider challenge, this year highlights more than ever the need to work together to save water. The Southeast as a whole is classified as a water stressed region. While hot weather brings this to the forefront, working together to improve water efficiency will continue to be important for us all as a result of climate change and a growing population.”

Southern Water has said it brought in the temporary use ban after the driest spring in over 100 years and the hottest June on record.

Water managing director of Southern Water Tim McMahon said: "We’re sorry we’re taking this step, but as other water companies have already done, we have to respond to the widespread and prolonged dry weather affecting our region.

"In our case, this means a hosepipe ban for our customers in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, to protect the health of our amazing chalk streams, which as one of the rarest habitats on earth has been compared to the Amazon Rainforest.

"We must act now to support the wildlife that live there, including Atlantic Salmon and Southern Damselfly."