Victorious Festival: Hot Wax entices crowds to Common Stage as they kick off weekend

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 22nd Aug 2025, 13:07 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2025, 13:07 BST
With the sun shining and the first two sets of the weekend complete, Victorious Festival has officially got off to a brilliant start.

Huge crowds of people have already established their positions by the two main stages this afternoon as the three-day music festival kicks off.

Hot Wax has taken to the Common Stage as the weekend of music and fun kicks off. Picture: Paul Windsorplaceholder image
With Hot Wax taking to the Common Stage and Man/Woman/Chainsaw performing on the Castle Stage, two main sets have already been completed, with a long list of fabulous artists still to take to the stage today.

On top of the music lineup, Joel Dommett is also preparing to take to Common Stage for an hour long stand-up segment from 3.30pm this afternoon.

For live updates about Victorious Festival, follow our live blog.

