Victorious Festival: Hot Wax entices crowds to Common Stage as they kick off weekend
With the sun shining and the first two sets of the weekend complete, Victorious Festival has officially got off to a brilliant start.
Huge crowds of people have already established their positions by the two main stages this afternoon as the three-day music festival kicks off.
With Hot Wax taking to the Common Stage and Man/Woman/Chainsaw performing on the Castle Stage, two main sets have already been completed, with a long list of fabulous artists still to take to the stage today.
On top of the music lineup, Joel Dommett is also preparing to take to Common Stage for an hour long stand-up segment from 3.30pm this afternoon.