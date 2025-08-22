With the sun shining and the first two sets of the weekend complete, Victorious Festival has officially got off to a brilliant start.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Huge crowds of people have already established their positions by the two main stages this afternoon as the three-day music festival kicks off.

Hot Wax has taken to the Common Stage as the weekend of music and fun kicks off. Picture: Paul Windsor | Paul Windsor

With Hot Wax taking to the Common Stage and Man/Woman/Chainsaw performing on the Castle Stage, two main sets have already been completed, with a long list of fabulous artists still to take to the stage today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On top of the music lineup, Joel Dommett is also preparing to take to Common Stage for an hour long stand-up segment from 3.30pm this afternoon.