'I am delighted to be serving my community': Fareham appoints new Mayor

Fareham’s new mayor has been appointed during a ceremony at the borough’s new arts and entertainment venue on VE Day.

Fareham Live’s main 800-seat theatre played host to Fareham Borough Council’s mayor making ceremony on the 80th anniversary that celebrates the end of World War II.

Councillor Louise Clubley was appointed Fareham’s new mayor and first citizen for 2025/26 during the two-hour ceremony.

Mayor Clubley said: “It is a great honour to be the new mayor of Fareham and to be the first to have their mayor making ceremony at our fantastic new community, arts and entertainment venue, Fareham Live.

“Both my father and my mother have held this prestigious position in the past. As someone who has lived and worked in the borough my whole life, I am delighted to be serving my community for the next year, alongside my husband Jonathan.

“I have three charities I wish to support, all of which are active in our community. I look forward to promoting them and fundraising during my year to help them continue their good work.”

Mayor Clubley’s three charities are:

Serv Wessex – The Blood Runners. The Blood Runners is a charity which delivers blood products, urgent samples and medication from hospital pharmacies to where they are needed most.

Friends of Fareham Community Hospital. The group provides support to Fareham Community Hospital by giving guidance to visitors on entering the hospital. It operates dementia friendly memory clubs and raises funds for transport, equipment and materials.

Y Services for Young People. The charity supports and develops youth work that meets the needs of young people. Y Services has a range of approaches that support children and young people in their local communities.

The outgoing mayor Councillor Pal Hayre (Con, Stubbington) said at Thursday’s ceremony: “It has been a year of gratitude, growth and community spirit and thank you to everyone for making it so memorable.

“Fareham is in safe hands now with the new madam mayor Councillor Louise Clubley.”

Executive leader of Fareham Borough council, Councillor Simon Martin thanked the outgoing mayor Pal Hayre and said he had enjoyed working with her over the last year and learning about her Indian heritage which has made the Fareham community all the richer. He also thanked the mayor’s consort Narinder Hayre for all his support of the mayor over the last year.

The new mayor’s cadet for 2025/26 is Corporal Oliver Reasons from 9 Platoon (Fareham) was presented with his medal at the ceremony. Corporal Reasons will carry out various duties supporting the first citizen of Fareham over the coming year, such as attending civic events, wreath bearing and church readings.