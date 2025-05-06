I'm flabbergasted: Huge protective tent in process of going up at £7.75m Hilsea Lido project

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 6th May 2025, 15:31 BST
Updated 6th May 2025, 15:31 BST

Pictures have revealed the sheer size of a protective tent which is going up at Hilsea Lido as the team take one step closer to completion.

The Hilsea Lido restoration project has been ongoing since last year after the Portsmouth City Council revealed plans to completely upgrade the deteriorating and unusable pool.

The £7.75m project, which is being funded by the Levelling Up Fund, will result in new changing rooms, benches and tables, artwork, a fountain and, most importantly, a fully-functioning outdoor swimming pool.

Last week, the council shared an update surrounding the progress of the project confirming that a huge tent is in the process of going up at the site to protect the pool from the elements. The protective tent will allow the contractors to complete the final touches including the rendering, the painting and the tiling.

An extensive amount of work has already been completed at the pool with the plant room being completely refurbished and a brand new, modern filtration system has been fitted. The pool base has also been stabilised and the original lagoons have been restored.

Modular toilets and shower units have now been installed, including a Changing Places toilet and the team are currently getting ready to install outdoor showers.

The original completion date was due to be at the end of the summer but the Portsmouth City Council confirmed that the project would miss this deadline with the grand opening now anticipated for early autumn of this year.

For more information about the Hilsea Lido regeneration project, click here.

A large protective tent has gone up over the pool – this will allow the contractors to add the finishing touches, including render, paint, tiles and handrails.

1. Hilsea Lido - May 2025

A large protective tent has gone up over the pool – this will allow the contractors to add the finishing touches, including render, paint, tiles and handrails. | PCC

Photo Sales
The contractors are preparing this area for the final surface. In this photo you can see a trench being dug out - this is for electric cables, so the plant room has electricity.

2. Hilsea Lido - May 2025

The contractors are preparing this area for the final surface. In this photo you can see a trench being dug out - this is for electric cables, so the plant room has electricity. | PCC

Photo Sales
The team are finishing off the plant room roof, but just in front, they've built a the base for the chemical store. The walls will be made of blockwork finished with render.

3. Hilsea Lido - May 2025

The team are finishing off the plant room roof, but just in front, they've built a the base for the chemical store. The walls will be made of blockwork finished with render. | PCC

Photo Sales
A large tent has been put up over the swimming pool to protect it from the elements whilst the contractors complete the finishing touches including rendering, painting, tiling and completing the handrails.

4. Hilsea Lido - May 2025

A large tent has been put up over the swimming pool to protect it from the elements whilst the contractors complete the finishing touches including rendering, painting, tiling and completing the handrails. | PCC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:HampshirePortsmouthPortsmouth City Council
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice