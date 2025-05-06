The Hilsea Lido restoration project has been ongoing since last year after the Portsmouth City Council revealed plans to completely upgrade the deteriorating and unusable pool.
The £7.75m project, which is being funded by the Levelling Up Fund, will result in new changing rooms, benches and tables, artwork, a fountain and, most importantly, a fully-functioning outdoor swimming pool.
Last week, the council shared an update surrounding the progress of the project confirming that a huge tent is in the process of going up at the site to protect the pool from the elements. The protective tent will allow the contractors to complete the final touches including the rendering, the painting and the tiling.
An extensive amount of work has already been completed at the pool with the plant room being completely refurbished and a brand new, modern filtration system has been fitted. The pool base has also been stabilised and the original lagoons have been restored.
Modular toilets and shower units have now been installed, including a Changing Places toilet and the team are currently getting ready to install outdoor showers.
The original completion date was due to be at the end of the summer but the Portsmouth City Council confirmed that the project would miss this deadline with the grand opening now anticipated for early autumn of this year.
