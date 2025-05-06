The Hilsea Lido restoration project has been ongoing since last year after the Portsmouth City Council revealed plans to completely upgrade the deteriorating and unusable pool.

Last week, the council shared an update surrounding the progress of the project confirming that a huge tent is in the process of going up at the site to protect the pool from the elements. The protective tent will allow the contractors to complete the final touches including the rendering, the painting and the tiling.

An extensive amount of work has already been completed at the pool with the plant room being completely refurbished and a brand new, modern filtration system has been fitted. The pool base has also been stabilised and the original lagoons have been restored.

The original completion date was due to be at the end of the summer but the Portsmouth City Council confirmed that the project would miss this deadline with the grand opening now anticipated for early autumn of this year.

1 . Hilsea Lido - May 2025 A large protective tent has gone up over the pool – this will allow the contractors to add the finishing touches, including render, paint, tiles and handrails. | PCC Photo Sales

2 . Hilsea Lido - May 2025 The contractors are preparing this area for the final surface. In this photo you can see a trench being dug out - this is for electric cables, so the plant room has electricity. | PCC Photo Sales

3 . Hilsea Lido - May 2025 The team are finishing off the plant room roof, but just in front, they've built a the base for the chemical store. The walls will be made of blockwork finished with render. | PCC Photo Sales