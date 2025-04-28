After opening in 1935, the outdoor pool became a key part of the city for almost 90 years - but over the years, the pool became old and in a state of disrepair.

As a result, Portsmouth City Council has been working alongside Mace and Beard to complete a £7.75m restoration project which will welcome new changing rooms, benches, tables, fountain and a fully functioning pool.

Work started last year with a view of completing the project by summer of this year but the council have confirmed that the lido is now expected to open early autumn.

A considerable amount of work has already been completed at the site with the new pool quickly taking shape.

Steel beams have been placed at the bottom of the pool and concrete has been poured to set them in place as well as raising the floor. Once the tent has taken shape, rendering, tiling and painting will be completed which will be a huge milestone for the project.

The plant room has also undergone major work and a new filtration system has been implemented.

The council has been providing fortnightly updates since the work started.

Take a look at 74 pictures of the progress made at Hilsea Lido since the project started:

This drone footage has captured the incredible progress that has been made at the Hilsea Lido project.

Hilsea Lido - April 2025 The roof is now on the plant room making it watertight, and the filtration tanks are being filled with ballast and sand.

Hilsea Lido - April 2025 The roof is now on the plant room making it watertight, and the filtration tanks are being filled with ballast and sand which will keep the water clean once the lido is open.

Hilsea Lido - April 2025 Hilsea Lido is making great progress as the countdown to its opening begins.