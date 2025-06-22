An inspirational dad is taking on a 220 mile cycle to raise money for a charity dedicated to supporting young people with autism.

John McFaul, from Portsmouth, has taken on the iconic Manchester to London 220 mile cycle to raise money for Ambitious about Autism.

The 52-year-old set off from Manchester this morning at dawn and cycled through the rolling Pennines and Chilterns where he is due to cross the finish line at Rapha HQ in North London tonight.

John McFaul is taking on a gruelling 220-mile cycle in under a day to raise vital funds for Ambitious about Autism. Pictured: John McFaul | Ambitious about Autism

Ambitious about Autism is the national charity standing with autistic children and young people. The charity started as one school and has become a movement for change. It champions rights, campaigns for change and creates opportunities.

“It’s a long journey so an opportunity to talk to and get to know all the other riders. I love hearing their stories, as many of us have been touched by autism in some way.”

Manchester to London was created in 2014 by Simon Mottram, the founder and former CEO of cycling lifestyle brand Rapha, and to date has raised over £1.6 million for Ambitious about Autism.

John was inspired to take part in the ride by his 15-year-old daughter, Otti, who is autistic and he is also neurodivergent, having received a late ADHD diagnosis at 48.

This is John’s second time taking part in Manchester to London. He took on the challenge last year to boost his physical and mental health after a big change in his professional life, when he closed his creative agency.

Danae Leaman-Hill, director of external affairs and development at Ambitious about Autism, said: “The scale of the Manchester to London ride reflects the scale of the challenge facing many autistic young people and their families.

“We want to say an enormous thank you to John for rising to this challenge and taking on this incredible feat in aid of our work.

“John’s commitment to raising both awareness and vital funds is inspiring and will make a real difference to the lives of autistic children and young people.”

John has already raised £875 so far through his fundraiser as he nears his £1,000 target.