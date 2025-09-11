A newly qualified barber is supporting a charity’s mission by hosting a unique event next week.

Sam Weatherstone, from Westbourne, qualified as a barber at the Mint Academy Bournemouth, in June of this year after achieving a distinction while balancing his first year A-level studies at Peter Symonds College.

Sam Weatherstone is giving back to the community by offering 'Pay What You Can Afford' barbering at Spark Community Space. | Contrib

Only a few months into his career, and Sam is already giving back to the community by hosting a ‘pay what you can afford’ barbering event for Spark Community Space.

The 17-year-old will be at the community space, based in The Pompey Centre, on Saturday, September 20 between 11am and 2pm offering his barbering services.

Sam said: “This is more than just a haircut – it’s about supporting Spark’s mission to provide kindness, connection, and community to people who need it most. I am really looking forward to the day.”

To secure a slot on the day, contact [email protected].