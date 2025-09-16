Live bomb discovered by person with metal detector on beach results in bomb disposal unit callout
A live bomb was uncovered by a metal detector on the beach yesterday morning.
Hayling Island Coastguard took to social media last night (September 15) following the discovery of a live bomb in the area.
Hayling Island Coastguard Rescue Team wrote to Facebook, saying: “Call out late morning after a person metal detecting had found possible live ordinance on the beach.
The Royal Navy Bomb Disposal Unit and the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have been contacted for more information.