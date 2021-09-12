Police were called to Old Portsmouth on Sunday, September 12

Officers raced along Broad Street before getting out the car and running to the Square Tower about 11.30am.

They were called to reports of a homeless man shouting at people as they were relaxing in the sunshine nearby.

Two officers were seen entering a sheltered pass-through beneath the tower where items were seen scattered along with a shopping trolley.

A witness said: ‘He started shouting at people and was smashing things up with a golf club.

‘There’s lots of people here and it’s not very nice. The police had to be called after his behaviour escalated.’

Officers calmed the situation before leaving 20 minutes later.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘A man was reported to be shouting at members of the public.