All train lines between Winchester and Southampton central were blocked for over an hour while emergency services dealt with the incident – which happened at about 12.48pm on Saturday, June 24 in Northam, Southampton. The casualty is now believed to be in ‘stable condition’ and the British Transport Police are not treating the collision as suspicious.

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: ‘We were called at 12.50pm on Saturday 24 June to reports of a casualty on the tracks in Southampton. Officers attended alongside colleagues from the ambulance service.‘A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He is believed to be in a stable condition. The incident is not believed to be suspicious.’

A man is in 'stable condition' but with serious injuries after he was struck by a train in Northam.

Train service provider Network Rail thanked passengers for their patience during the ensuing disruption.

A Network Rail spokesperson added: ‘Due to a person being struck by a train at Northam, Southampton at 12.48 on Saturday 24 June, all lines between Winchester and Southampton Central all lines were blocked to allow emergency services and Network Rail’s response teams to safely attend the incident.

‘All lines reopened at 14:12 but during this time a number of services were disrupted. We’re sorry to any passengers who were affected by this disruption and thank them for their patience and understanding.’