A mother-daughter dog duo are desperately searching for a perfect home.

Cara and Maya are a mother-daughter duo that are looking for a home together. Cara is a five-year-old Lab cross Akita and Maya is a six-year-old Akita and Stubbington Ark is desperately trying to rehome them together.

Cara and Maya could live with secondary school aged children who are confident with large dogs. They cannot live with cats but could live with other small animals if they were kept separately. | RSPCA

They will need a private enclosed garden which they can access regularly and they can be rehomed with secondary school children who are confident around bigger dogs.

They have been described as a ‘very friendly’ pair who are very affectionate and will lean in for cuddles.

Maya is being rehomed with Cara. She 'walks amazingly on the lead and for a big dog is very calm and easy to manage.' | RSPCA

The Stubbington Ark said: “They are both very calm in most situations and have been a joy to work with, they are also very playful and like a good run off lead and love to chase a tennis ball.

“Cara is very foody which makes her easy to train and she has learnt a lot in the short time she has been with us.

“Maya walks amazingly on the lead and for a big dog is very calm and easy to manage. Cara can be strong on the lead but is respondingreally well to training and is now able to walk on a loose lead most of the time.“

Cara is being rehomed with her mother, Maya. She is very foody which makes her easy to train and she has learnt a lot in the short time she has been with the Stubbington Ark. | RSPCA

Both of the dogs have not previously lived with children but they are socialable so the rescue centre will consider rehoming them with children. Thy cannot live at a home with cats but could live with other small animals if they are kept seperate.