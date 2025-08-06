Portsmouth Historic Dockyard is celebrating after it won a TripAdvisor's Travellers’ Choice Awards, alongside four of its attractions.

The winners are those that are among the top 10 per cent of listing around the world on TripAdvisor. Portsmouth Historic Dockyard was ranked as the second top attraction in Hampshire but four of its attractions also made the grade.

HMS Victory, HMS Warrior, the Mary Rose Museum, and Explosion Museum of Naval Firepower also received a Travellers Choice Award proving how popular the site is, while also showing that Portsmouth has a lot to offer for visitors and locals alike.

Dominic Jones, Mary Rose Trust CEO, said: “We are thrilled that the Mary Rose Museum has been recognised with a TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award for the 14th consecutive year. The Mary Rose and its collection of more than 19,000 artefacts are the most significant examples of Tudor history anywhere in the world.

“We are proud that the remarkable stories they tell continue to inspire and captivate visitors from across the globe, offering a vivid glimpse into Tudor life.

"Together with our partners the National Museum of the Royal Navy, we are incredibly proud that their attractions, and our joint venture at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, have also been recognised. The awards are a testament to the Dockyard’s ongoing importance in heritage preservation, visitor engagement and the site’s contribution to the visitor economy of Hampshire, as well as the South East.

"Thank you to all our visitors, everyone who has left us a wonderful review, and our dedicated staff; without your hard work, this would not have been possible.”

The Mary Rose Museum was one of the attractions awarded a TripAdvisor Traveller's Choice Award 2025. | Mary Rose Trust

Matthew Sheldon, CEO of the National Museum of the Royal Navy, which co-operates the site with the Mary Rose Trust, said: “Portsmouth Historic Dockyard represents the largest concentration of the National Museum’s ships and collections. It’s a unique space where we can weave together the many stories of the Royal Navy’s service and offer visitors the chance to ‘climb aboard’ and immerse themselves in our rich naval heritage.

"This connection clearly resonates with the public—not only have we received recognition for Portsmouth Historic Dockyard itself, but are delighted individual sites such as HMS Victory, HMS Warrior, and the Explosion Museum of Naval Firepower have also earned Travellers’ Choice Awards.”

While the awards show the popularity of the site, they are not resting on their laurels, with the currently under refurbishment Boathouse 6 set to add another string to their bow.

Matthew said: "Our commitment to storytelling at the Dockyard continues. We’re currently developing new galleries and event spaces in the historic Boathouse 6. This will finally allow us to realise a long-held ambition: to bring the story of the Royal Marines to the Dockyard.

“We hope this new addition will capture the imagination of our visitors and inspire them to return again and again.”

HMS Victory was another amongst the top 10 per cent of listings around the world on TripAdvisor. | Andre

Portsmouth City Council Leader, Cllr Steve Pitt, heralded the news of the awards and what is signifies for the city. He said: “It's great to see Portsmouth Historic Dockyard receive this well-deserved recognition from Tripadvisor.

“It’s a testament to the dedication of everyone involved in preserving and sharing this extraordinary piece of our maritime history. It’s also wonderful to see so many of Portsmouth’s attractions being celebrated this year, reinforcing Portsmouth as a leading visitor destination with a rich cultural offer and world-class heritage."

Kristin Dalton, president of TripAdvisor said: “Congratulations to Portsmouth Historic Dockyard on its recognition in Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards for 2025.

“Ranking among the top percentage of businesses globally means you have made such a memorable impact on your visitors that many of them took time to go online and leave a glowing review about their experience. We hope this recognition continues to drive business to you in 2025 and beyond.”