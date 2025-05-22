Michelle Adams could not believe her incredible prizes | BOTB

Michelle Adams and her partner had been struggling after a turbulent time - but her massive win is going to turn her life around again

A nurse from Surrey has been dragged out of work to be presented with a £77,000 dream car she won for just £2.30.

Michelle Adams was in the middle of a busy shift in Fleet when presenters from the prize draw firm BOTB turned up to surprise her with the keys to a brand new Land Rover Defender.

“I don’t know whether to laugh or cry,” she grinned. “I’m shaking," she said as she was given a hug by Christian Williams, who showed her round the gleaming new motor.

The Land Rover Defender is Michelle's dream car | BOTB

Michelle, from Camberley, told Christian that she had entered the competition because Land Rover's Defender was her dream car, and she had always been embarrassed to park her current car alongside her colleagues - but that was about to change.

And it wasn't the only big surprise for Michelle, either. Because Christian was about to open the boot and show her the bonus prize - a suitcase containing £20,000 in cash.

As Christian explained that her total prize pot came to nearly £100,000, she burst into tears.

"You don't know how life-changing this is", she revealed. "I was married for many, many years, and my marriage broke down.

"I lost my house and it's been very hard. We live pay-packet to pay-packet and my partner's car was written off just a few weeks ago by an uninsured drink-driver outside our house. So that's caused immense problems.

"So this is literally life-changing. It's going to turn us around. So I'm lost for words, and it's not often that happens."

If you’re worried about how gambling makes you feel, you can find free, confidential advice, tools and support, by visiting GambleAware or contacting the National Gambling Helpline, available 24/7, on 0808 8020 133

