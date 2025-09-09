Letter to the editor: If you'd do anything for them, do this: Learn First Aid this September

We’ll do anything for our loved ones—whether it’s late-night lifts, babysitting the grandkids, or being their biggest cheerleader. So why not give up just half an hour to make sure you’re ready to help them in an emergency?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This September, St John Ambulance is once again calling on the nation to take just 30 minutes to learn life-saving skills through our annual Save a Life September campaign.

This year we’re aiming to pass on essential first aid skills – how to deal with cardiac arrest, choking and severe bleeding – to 300,000 people via demonstrations across the country and our online first aid resources. Throughout September, our highly trained volunteers will be teaching first aid in communities nationwide. If you’d do anything for your loved ones, please attend one of our free sessions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For updates and more information, and to find your nearest Save a Life September demonstration, visit sja.org.uk/save-a-life-september. Add learning vital first aid to the list of things you'd do for loved ones. What could be more important?

User (UGC) Submitted

Yours sincerely,

Carl Makins CStJ

Head of Community Education

St John Ambulance