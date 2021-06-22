The Three Lions have topped Group D as they beat the Czech Republic 1-0 at Wembley on Tuesday night, securing home advantage for the last 16.

Punters were out to enjoy the action as Raheem Sterling scored his second goal of the tournament.

The News had photographers out to capture fans reaction as they watched the match on Tuesday evening.

Here are our best photos from The Star & Garter in Copnor.

Can you spot yourself?

1. The Star & Garter Andy Phillips, left, and Wayne Freeman. Fans watch England v Czech Reublic in England's third Group D game of Euro 2020, in The Star & Garter pub, Copnor, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 220621-23) Photo: Chris Moorhouse Buy photo

2. The Star & Garter Andy Phillips, left, and Wayne Freeman. Fans watch England v Czech Reublic in England's third Group D game of Euro 2020, in The Star & Garter pub, Copnor, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 220621-22) Photo: Chris Moorhouse Buy photo

3. The Star & Garter Fans watch England v Czech Reublic in England's third Group D game of Euro 2020, in The Star & Garter pub, Copnor, Portsmouth. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 220621-21) Photo: Chris Moorhouse Buy photo

4. The Star & Garter From left, Sam Sharp, Jake Binding, Ethan Mortimer and Jessica Watt. Fans watch England v Czech Reublic in England's third Group D game of Euro 2020, in The Star & Garter pub, Copnor, Portsmouth. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 220621-20) Photo: Chris Moorhouse Buy photo