Fire crews have rescued a 5-year-old girl who had ventured out on to a windowsill to play yesterday evening.

The incident occurred just before 6pm on Monday, September 2 in Elmore Close in Lee-on-the-Solent. Neighbours spotted the child playing on the first floor windowsill, which had a deep recess allowing her to climb out, and called the fire services.

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue service had a crew nearby who were able to attend and ensure the girl was safely helped back into the property.

A Hampshire fire service spokesperson said: “At 5:58pm on September 2 crews from Cosham and Gosport were called to a rescue from height in Elmore Close, Lee-On-The-solent. One child was assisted down from a first-floor windowsill by crews using a short extension ladder. Crews carried out a Safe and Well visit and then left the scene at 6:10pm.”

On of the firefighters who attended the scene said: “It was a worrying one to turn up to but thankfully we were able to deal with it quickly.”