Portsmouth landmarks as you've never seen them before. Picture: WOBO Dream AI

9 Portsmouth landmarks as you’ve never seen them before

THESE are some of Portsmouth’s most memorable landmarks but they’ve been transformed in a way you’ve never seen before.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Sunday, 12th December 2021, 1:40 pm

From Fratton Park turned into a scene from a dark fantasy or The Guildhall

WOBO Dream AI is a piece of software which creates beautiful artwork using the power of artificial intelligence.

We fed some of Portsmouth’s most famous landmarks including Southsea Castle, HMS Queen Elizabeth and also Gunwharf Quays into the system and this was the result!

You can see them in our gallery below!

Make sure to click through all the pages!

1. Portsmouth Guildhall

The Guildhall looks like it has been pulled straight from the world of Harry Potter here! Picture: WOBO Dream AI

Photo: WOBO Dream AI

2. Gunwharf Quays

With swirls of magic and wooden boats, this is not what you'd usual expect on a trip to Gunwharf Quays! Picture: WOBO Dream AI

Photo: WOBO Dream AI

3. Fratton Park

This dark and twisted vision of Fratton Park was conjured up by WOBO Dream AI

Photo: WOBO Dream AI

4. Old Portsmouth

Looking like a true winter wonderland is Old Portsmouth. Picture: WOBO Dream AI

Photo: WOBO Dream AI

