Phyllis, who lives at Pear Tree Court care home, has knitted 50 poppies this year as well as three knitted wreaths and purple poppies for the animals that died in the war, which will all be displayed during the St George’s Church’s Remembrance Day celebration.

She was helped by Marg Selby, who volunteers at the home.

Phyllis Restall, a 93-year-old a resident at Care UK’s Pear Tree Court, on Portsmouth Road, has been knitting poppies for Remembrance Sunday for 20 years.

Phyllis said: ‘I really enjoy knitting the poppies every year and knowing they’ll be given to the church for other people to enjoy makes all the hard work worth it.’

Phyllis was born on 22nd October 1929 in Dorchester and she played her part during the Second World War as she worked in a torpedo factory. Her grandmother taught her how to knit at only four years old and she has not looked back since, and during her time she has knitted clothes for local shops, including shawls and baby clothes.

She was also approached by Butterick Patterns, one of the UK’s largest fabric store, to knit a one-of-a-kind jumper, which later ended up being exhibited in Bournemouth Museum.

John Mataruse, customer relations manager at Pear Tree Court, said: ‘We are thrilled that Phyllis and the other ladies used their talents for such a worthy cause.

‘Due to the fact that many of the residents experienced the Second World War, this time of year has a special significance for many of them. Phyllis had the great opportunity to take part in Remembrance Day traditions by knitting poppies, which also brought back happy memories of her grandmother teaching her how to crochet when she was a little girl.