A27 crash leaves road closed and long delays between Portsmouth and Havant
AA Traffic News said: “Road closed and long delays due to crash on A27 Westbound at A3(M) J5 (Bedhampton / Havant / Farlington). Congestion to just past Havant near Emsworth. The A3M is also very slow back to J3 (Waterlooville).”
Other posts revealed further delays in the area. “Severe delays of 12 minutes on A27 Westbound between A259 Havant Road (Emsworth Junction) and A2030 Eastern Road. Average speed ten mph,” the AA said.
“Delays of nine minutes and delays increasing on Portsbridge Roundabout Eastbound between A27 Western Road and A27. Average speed 15 mph.”
Another update from the AA said: “Severe delays of 18 minutes and delays increasing on A3(M) Southbound between J3 B2150 Hulbert Road (Waterlooville) and J5 A27 (Bedhampton / Havant / Farlington). Average speed five mph.”
