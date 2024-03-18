A3(M) crash leaves woman injured after car cuts her up and flees scene

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are warning of possible traffic disruption on Saturday morning in the Kileeshil area.

The collision happened just after 9.10pm on Saturday, 16 March, on the southbound A3(M) at junction 5, Bedhampton, when a black Nissan Qashqai hit a barrier after another vehicle had cut across its path.

The other vehicle failed to stop at the scene as the Nissan driver, a 54-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries. "Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or the moments leading up to it, to come forward," a police spokesperson said.

