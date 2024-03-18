A3(M) crash leaves woman injured after car cuts her up and flees scene
The collision happened just after 9.10pm on Saturday, 16 March, on the southbound A3(M) at junction 5, Bedhampton, when a black Nissan Qashqai hit a barrier after another vehicle had cut across its path.
The other vehicle failed to stop at the scene as the Nissan driver, a 54-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries. "Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or the moments leading up to it, to come forward," a police spokesperson said.
"They would also like to hear from anyone with a dashcam who was in the area at the time of the collision, to help try and identify the second vehicle involved. Anyone with information should contact us online or on 101 quoting 44240114021."
