Pompey and Middlesbrough supporters have united in the wake of the tragic death of a supporter in Saturday’s game a Fratton Park. Boro fans showed their class with their conduct during and after the events which unfolded as medical staff fought to save the supporter. The Fratton faithful have been keen to acknowledge Boro’s conduct - here’s a selection of posts from both groups on X, formerly Twitter.

How very sad to hear the Pompey fan being treated at today’s game passed away. Thoughts and condolences with his family and friends. Puts football in its true perspective. A word too for the decency shown by the big contingent of Boro fans. @IanDarke

Boro fans today at the game and the club as a whole deserve immense credit by how they have dealt with the tragic passing away of our supporter. Top club, top fanbase. May he rest in peace, forever a blue @Fin_Pompey

You have wonderful fans ,that gave the poor soul so much respect ,the whole #Pompey family thank your fans for the way they behaved may he rest in peace @peckham65Grant

As a @Boro fan who was at the game today. I’d like express my condolences to the family and friends of the fan! We don’t go to a football game and never come on. May you RIP! @Robson79Dean

Quality day. Mixing with the Pompey lads from the England games, top drawer. Soundest fan base in the league by a mile. The result today is absolutely irrelevant. A Portsmouth fan went to Fratton Park today and didn’t come home, Portsmouth turned it round for you, rest easy @xReeceL2002

Awful news about our fan passing away today. Thinking of the family and thankful that we were playing such a classy team and fanbase - showed nothing but respect and support, proper club. All the best for this season and thank you. @Boro #pompey @ThePompey_SOL

Absolute class

Your fans were a credit to you today. Stopping the chanting, applauding the paramedics, and just showing upmost respect. On behalf of Pompey, thank you. @TrumagooFM

Thanks for your supporters for showing their true class and respect today. @PFCjohnny

So sad. Love to family and friends, strength to all who were close by @princessclairin

Middlesborough are a credit to football fans, absolutely class yesterday, Respect to every single fan you showed your class. Best of Luck for rest of the season. @Iain_Macdonald7

