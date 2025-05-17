An air ambulance landed in a Portsmouth field for an emergency incident in front of worried locals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A person was treated at the scene in Buckland Park | Supplied

A person was treated at the scene in Buckland Park on Friday around 8.30pm before they were flown to hospital.

Worried onlookers gathered in the field as a Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance crew of specialist medics gave treatment to the individual.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One witness said: “It was a medical incident. They were flown to hospital. The person was on oxygen and other machines.”

It is the third time the air ambulance has landed in the same field in just over the last month. The helicopter landed in Buckland Park as paramedics attended an emergency incident in Hanway Road on April 16 and also treated a person there on April 3.

The air ambulance has been contacted for more details on last night’s incident.