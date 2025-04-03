Air Ambulance vehicle attends patient emergency in Gosport

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 3rd Apr 2025, 11:35 BST
An air ambulance vehicle was seen speeding to an emergency in Gosport on Wednesday.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance. Picture: Tim Wallace.Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance. Picture: Tim Wallace.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance. Picture: Tim Wallace.

An emergency response vehicle was seen on Forton Road passing Brockhurst Roundabout around 2.30pm before attending to a patient who needed urgent treatment.

A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance said: "We can confirm that our Critical Care Team, consisting of one doctor and a specialist paramedic, was dispatched to an emergency in Gosport on Wednesday 2 April at 2.36pm in our Emergency Response Vehicle."

The spokesperson did not give any further details of the incident.

If you witnessed the incident then you can get in touch or comment on our social media page.

