Air Ambulance vehicle attends patient emergency in Gosport
An air ambulance vehicle was seen speeding to an emergency in Gosport on Wednesday.
An emergency response vehicle was seen on Forton Road passing Brockhurst Roundabout around 2.30pm before attending to a patient who needed urgent treatment.
A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance said: "We can confirm that our Critical Care Team, consisting of one doctor and a specialist paramedic, was dispatched to an emergency in Gosport on Wednesday 2 April at 2.36pm in our Emergency Response Vehicle."
The spokesperson did not give any further details of the incident.
