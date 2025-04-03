Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An air ambulance vehicle was seen speeding to an emergency in Gosport on Wednesday.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance. Picture: Tim Wallace.

An emergency response vehicle was seen on Forton Road passing Brockhurst Roundabout around 2.30pm before attending to a patient who needed urgent treatment.

A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance said: "We can confirm that our Critical Care Team, consisting of one doctor and a specialist paramedic, was dispatched to an emergency in Gosport on Wednesday 2 April at 2.36pm in our Emergency Response Vehicle."

The spokesperson did not give any further details of the incident.

