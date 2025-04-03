Woman in her 80s suffers serious injuries following crash in Waterlooville - police appeal for witnesses

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 3rd Apr 2025, 08:49 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A woman in her 80s has suffered serious injuries after her car left the road in Waterlooville.

The woman was driving a silver Nissan Micra on Milton Road at around 12pm on Friday, March 21 when her car left the road near the junction of Ruskin Way. She is currently being treated in hospital and police are asking anyone who may have dash cam footage of the incident to get in contact.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman in her 80s suffered serious injuries after her vehicle left the road.Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman in her 80s suffered serious injuries after her vehicle left the road.
Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman in her 80s suffered serious injuries after her vehicle left the road. | Google

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “ We are appealing for dash cam footage following a collision on Milton Road at about 12pm on March 21. A silver Nissan Micra left the carriageway near to the junction with Ruskin Way and the driver, a woman in her 80s, suffered serious injuries. She is currently being treated in hospital.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Anyone who witnessed this collision, and anyone with relevant dash cam footage, is asked to call 101 quoting reference 44250123659.”

Click here to find out about The News’ emails and get our headlines delivered to your inbox

Related topics:WaterloovillePoliceHospital
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice