Woman in her 80s suffers serious injuries following crash in Waterlooville - police appeal for witnesses
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The woman was driving a silver Nissan Micra on Milton Road at around 12pm on Friday, March 21 when her car left the road near the junction of Ruskin Way. She is currently being treated in hospital and police are asking anyone who may have dash cam footage of the incident to get in contact.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “ We are appealing for dash cam footage following a collision on Milton Road at about 12pm on March 21. A silver Nissan Micra left the carriageway near to the junction with Ruskin Way and the driver, a woman in her 80s, suffered serious injuries. She is currently being treated in hospital.
“Anyone who witnessed this collision, and anyone with relevant dash cam footage, is asked to call 101 quoting reference 44250123659.”