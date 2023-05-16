Amanda Holden has confirmed that a second series of BBC renovation series, ‘Amanda and Alan: The Italian Job’ is in the works. The TV personality, 52, who was born in Portsmouth, teased the upcoming series with a video alongside co-star Alan Carr uploaded to Instagram on Monday.

She captioned the video, writing: “Over the moon to let you know that the second series of Amanda and Alan: The Italian Job is in the making. @chattyman and I start filming in a few weeks! Exact destination to be revealed soon!! Over 15 million of you watched it!! So THANK-YOU! #BanTheBidet 😂 ”

The video shows Alan bending down to tie his shoelaces on a building site, before hearing a whistle from behind him. He turns to seeAmanda dressed in a hard-hat and high-vis jacket.

He shouts up to his co-star, who appears to be on scaffolding higher up, saying : “Amanda, What are you doing up there?”To which she responds: “I’m practising!”

Alan asks:“What for?” Amanda replies: “The new series of Alan and Amanda.” A surprised Alan, asks: “Where are we going?”

The sound of drilling and construction prevents viewers from hearing further details. Alan doesn’t seem to hear Amanda either, as he asks her again “Where are we going?”

Amanda says:“Well, I guess you just have to wait and see.”

Alan replies : “But you’re not bossing me about this time.”Amanda promises not to, but then instructs him to throw a bag of rubbish into a nearby skip.

Amanda Holden confirms the return of BBC’s Italian job alongside Alan Carr. (Photo Credit: Instagram/noholdenback/BBC)

Alan also took to his Instagram page to post the video, which he captioned: “The secret’s out 🤫 #AmandaAndAlan are dusting off their hard hats for a brand-new series of #ItalianJob on #iPlayer 👷 @noholdenback”

Fans flooded the comments section, to show their support of the series, with one writing: “Yay we loved this series 🙌” and another wrote: “Best news EVER 😍🔥🙌”

Whilst a third joked: “Omg YES!!!!! 👏 so pleased we’re getting another series of you both telling people to do things whilst you sip on Aperol 😂”

The first eight-part series of Amanda and Alan: The Italian Job, saw the duo travel to the mediaeval town of Salemi, in Sicily, where they transformed two €1 properties into one stylish holiday home. From plumbing and plastering to knocking down walls, they managed to complete their Sicilian DIY project in just three months.

The finished house, Casa Alamanda, is a play on both of their names and is ready for new owners to move in. All of their hard work in series one, paid off as the property is now on the market for €145,000 (£127,500), with all profits from the sale being split between the Comic Relief and Children in Need charities.

Amanda told Mail Online that she’s “delighted” the series has been renewed for a second series and hopes to make a difference to the lives of many with the money raised.

She said: “This time I’m considering ditching my nail extensions but I’ll certainly be keeping the lashes! I’ve got the Aperol Spritz on ice and I’m being fitted for a new boiler suit as we speak. I adore Alan and this job suits us both perfectly. The sweetest thing about it all is that we can continue to raise more money for charities that make a huge difference to the lives of so many.”