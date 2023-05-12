Amanda Holden looks effortlessly stylish as she models the sports luxe trend in her latest social media post. The TV personality, 52, who was born in Portsmouth, took to her Instagram stories to showcase her outfit of the day, and reveal her exciting weekend plans, urging fans to ‘be prepared!”

The Britain’s Got Talent judge opted for more of a casual look as she started her work day, on Friday, at the Heart FM offices, in London. She donned a white Karen Millen polo neck jumper, which she paired with a pair of navy Reiss trousers.

Amanda Holden models sports luxe trend at Heart FM office. (Photo Credit: Instagram/noholdenback)

She swapped her usual towering heels for a pair of sensible, yet stylish white trainers from Russell and Bromley.To finish the look, Amanda chose a cream coat and oversized sunglasses as she left the office later in the day.

In her Instagram stories, Amanda informed her two million followers about her outfit and plans for the weekend. She said: “The top is a gorgeous white polo neck from Karen Millen, and this is a staple, it should always be in your wardrobe, and these gorgeous trousers are from Reiss.”

She then spoke about the detailing on the Reiss trousers, which had a “sports line” down both sides, Amanda explained how the lines were “fluffy, and not stuck on” making them feel a bit more expensive.

However, Amanda admitted there was a specific reason as to why she was dressed the way she was. Amanda excitedly continued: “Look at me…I’m wearing pumps.These are from Russell and Bromley. This is because I’m going to Paris this weekend, with my school mum friends.”

“So be prepared to be bombarded with lots of drunk mum pictures standing by the Eiffel tower, all weekend,” she joked.

Amanda recently hit the headlines, after she was ‘thrown under a bus’ by Hannah Waddingham , when the actress and west end star co-hosted the first Eurovision semi-final, earlier this week.

Hannah, who was making her Eurovision debut hosting alongside Alesha Dixon and Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina , left viewers in hysterics when she made a cheeky dig at Amanda, who awarded points on behalf of the United Kingdom in 2021.

Amanda Holden announces the jury points from the United Kingdom during the 65th Eurovision Song Contest grand final held at Rotterdam Ahoy on May 22, 2021 in Rotterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

After explaining the voting rules in perfect French, she added: “You see…Europe, some of us Brits do bother to learn another language.” Amanda came under fire at the time, for making an awkward joke while presenting, quipping she didn’t know the difference between French and Dutch, with shocked viewers branding her ‘arrogant’.

