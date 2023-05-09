Amanda Holden has returned as a judge on ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent, alongside Alesha Dixon, Simon Cowell and newcomer Bruno Tonioli. The Portsmouth-born media personality, 52, has had a successful career spanning more than 30 years, working across television, theatre, radio and music.

But, who is Amanda’s husband Chris Hughes? Here’s everything you need to know…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is Amanda’s husband Chris Hughes?

Amanda’s Husband of 15 years, Chris Hughes is a successful record producer who prefers to stay out of the spotlight. Amanda explained the secret to a strong marriage to The Mirror, saying d: “Oh god I really fancy Chris. We’ll be eating dinner in a restaurant, he’ll go to the loo, then I’ll look up, catch a glimpse of a man and think ‘he’s fit’ and then realise ‘f***, that's my husband! I still fancy him!’”

She continued: "He challenges me and I challenge him, and I think that's the secret to a good marriage. My husband - god, we are different people but he is my biggest, proudest champion. He’s not a yes man, but he is ‘Go Mandy’ all the time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amanda also spoke about her marriage in Hello Magazine in 2019, where she said: “Chris is very funny and errs on the side of lightness. We can make jokes out of any situation throughout the best and darkest times of our lives."

"He's rubbish at romance, but he's there for the solid things – such as keeping my car clean and making sure I relax. He's a proper bloke who looks after me. I'm a strong, opinionated woman, but he helps steer the Mandy ship,” she added.

How did Amanda Holden and her husband Chris meet?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is Amanda’s husband Chris Hughes? (Photo Credit: Instagram/noholdenback)

Prior to her current marriage, Amanda was in a highly publicised relationship with comedian Les Dennis, who she married in June 1995. The couple chose to separate permanently in December 2002 after it was revealed that Amanda had an affair with Men Behaving Badly actor Neil Morrissey, and finalised their divorce in 2003.

Amanda initially met record producer, Chris Hughes, in Los Angeles back in 2003. They officially started dating a year later, in 2004. After four years together they tied the knot on 10 December 2008, at St Margaret’s Church in Somerset.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their wedding day was an intimate event, with the reception held at an exclusive members club nearby, called Babington House. They also had some famous guests in attendance including Chris' best man, Formula 1 star David Coulthard.

As the ceremony took place during the festive season, they chose to have a Christmas themed wedding, with fake snow, candles and Christmas ivy hung around the church.

Do they have children together?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two years before Amanda and Chris tied the knot, they welcomed their first child, daughter, Alexa Louise Florence Hughes, in January 2006. Amanda’s eldest daughter, Lexi, who is now 17 years old is pursuing a modelling career, after signing with modelling agency Storm Management.

After suffering a miscarriage in 2010, Amanda had a stillborn son, Theo, at seven months, in 2011. Then the following year, despite medical complications, the couple welcomed their second daughter, Hollie Rose Hughes, now 11.