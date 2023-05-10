Amanda Holden revealed she has banned her 17-year-old daughter Lexi from wearing skimpy outfits, then confessed that she sometimes wears them herself. The TV personality, 52, who was born in Portsmouth, is already known for her glamorous and revealing outfits, whether she’s snapped on her way to work at the Heart FM offices, or when she appears on the Britain’s Got Talent judging panel.

Speaking with The Mirror , Amanda has now admitted that she often confiscates some of her teenage daughter’s outfits. She said: "There’s this sequinned... I wouldn’t even call it a bikini top. My daughter’s 17! ‘No, you’re not wearing that to Reading Festival, but Mummy can have it’, so Mummy’s got it, and waiting for a moment to wear it.”

Amanda Holden (L) and her daughter Alexa pose on the red carpet upon arrival at The 2022 Fashion Awards in London on December 5, 2022. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Amanda, who has reportedly received Ofcom complaints over her revealing outfits on Britain’s Got Talent, continued : “It just about covers the bits up top that you would expect it to cover, but it was definitely not for my daughter.”

She then went on to add that her daughter could have her top back, when she turns 18. This comes after Amanda revealed that Lexi will be focusing on her education before pursuing a modelling career.

Amanda proudly announced last year that her daughter will be following in her footsteps by working in showbusiness. The radio host exclusively told MailOnline : “She’s been taken on by Storm . She’s 17 but I think when she’s 18 we’ll start looking for her to be in that field. At the moment they are working on her Lookbook.”

These are just some of the outfits Amanda has worn on the 16th series of Britain’s Got Talent. (Photo Credit: Instagram/noholdenback)

Despite receiving the complaints, the mother-of-two has declared that Britain’s Got Talent is the perfect chance to "take risks" with her look. Amanda also slammed the phrase “dressing your age,” as she revealed that she regularly takes fashion inspiration from the likes of Kylie Minogue, 54, and Jennifer Lopez, 53.

She said: "Times have changed and I don’t feel anyone should feel pressure to dress for your age. It’s all about body positivity and feeling good."

Back in 2017, Amanda wore a sheer black sparkly gown worth £11,000, for an episode of Britain’s Got Talent, and she received a total of 663 Ofcom complaints due to its plunging neckline.

At the time, Amanda refused to pay attention to the backlash, she said: "That dress was hysterical – it was Julien MacDonald. I had bits of fish wire underneath my breasts trying to hold that together.”