Amanda Holden is seriously considering a move to the US after visiting Los Angeles for a family holiday, according to reports

The Britain’s Got Talent judge, 52, who was born in Portsmouth, has fueled speculation that she could move abroad as it was recently revealed that her house is on the market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Heart FM host put her five bedroom lavish Surrey house on the market for a whopping £5 million. Now, it seems the media personality is considering a move to Hollywood after spending two weeks meeting producers in Los Angeles.

Amanda Holden ‘seriously’ considering moving to the US after LA trip. (Photo Credit: Instagram/noholdenback)

A source told The Sun : "Amanda is seriously contemplating a move to the States. It feels like the time is now. She spent the school holidays in LA with the whole family, and had a wonderful time.

“She’s been hanging out with Simon and his fiancee, Lauren, who have been encouraging her to make the move, and enjoy the sunshine and blue skies permanently.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amanda has previously admitted that she’s keen to help her daughter Lexi settle into university life. The model, 17, spent time eyeing up potential universities in LA, New York or Boston during the family’s stateside trip.

Amanda Holden (L) and her model daughter Alexa pose on the red carpet upon arrival at The 2022 Fashion Awards in London on December 5, 2022. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Amanda, who is currently on her 16th series of BGT, is said to have fit in very well with US judges Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara as she visited the set of America’s Got Talent .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While in the states, she also met up with fellow Heart FM radio star Ashley Roberts , who she documented going on a hike with in the Hollywood hills. The pair were later spotted enjoying a dinner with Piers Morgan, Gary Lineker and Bruno Tonioli.

Amanda went on to spend the Easter weekend at Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman’s house, alongside her husband Chris Hughes, and daughters, Lexi, 17, and Hollie, 11.

After snapping up her lavish Surrey property in 2015 for £3.5 million, Amanda told Hello Magazine that the house is the family’s “forever home.” Several improvements were made to the property during lockdown, which they hope will bring in £1.5 million profit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amanda initially put the property on the market in May 2022, however it was removed in August 2022, before being re-listed in March 2023. Relisting the lavish property after her Hollywood trip has only fueled further speculation that “Amanda is seriously contemplating a move to the States.”