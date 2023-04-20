Amanda Holden admits on her third day back in the Heart FM office that she’s ‘jet-lagged’ and feels ‘shattered’ after very little sleep.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge, 52, who was born in Portsmouth, took to Instagram on Wednesday to update her fans on how her first week back at work is going, after her family holiday in the US.

Amanda cut a stylish figure, in a clip she shared to her stories, it showed the BGT star running in a Baywatch slow-motion style, as she made her way through the Heart FM office, at Global HQ, in London’s Leicester Square.

Amanda Holden flaunts her ‘glamorous tracksuit dress’ as she runs Baywatch-style through Heart FM offices. (Photo Credit: Instagram/noholdenback)

Amanda was clearly feeling brave as she decided to wear heels for her impromptu cardio session. Luckily, the Heart FM radio host didn’t fall as she dashed past other colleagues, who seemed unbothered by her behaviour.

Amanda can then be seen lounging in a purple chair, as she reveals: “Today is Wednesday, and I’m shattered. I’m jet-lagged, I woke up at 12 and never went back to sleep. So I’m finding everything hysterical today, and a little bit doolally.”

She then jumped out of the lounge chair, to showcase her pale blue high-rise pencil skirt co-ord, from Reiss , to her 1.9 million Instagram followers.

She said: “Now, this gorgeous outfit is from Reiss, it’s almost like a glamorous tracksuit. With obviously a skirt. I love this kind of feel - it’s like a polo shirt. It’s cropped, a beautiful pale blue. I’ve also got my Cinderella shoes on, which I love.

“This is a keeper, this will be in my wardrobe forever. You just have to watch which underwear you wear with it though,” she added.

Amanda returned to her role as a presenter on Heart FM earlier this week, following a relaxing two and a half weeks spent soaking up the sun in the US with family and friends.

She made a splash on Tuesday morning as she was spotted leaving the Global offices, alongside Heart FM co-host and friend, Ashley Roberts , 41.

The mum-of-two was wearing another stunning outfit from Reiss , which consisted of a white lace co-ord blouse and pencil skirt, which she also described as an “absolute keeper.”

Whilst former Pussycat Doll, Ashley Roberts was displaying her toned midriff in a stylish khaki cropped blazer, which she teamed with matching wide-legged trousers. She also wore a pair of white heels and a designer matching bag.