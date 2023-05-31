Amanda Holden has graced the Britain’s Got Talent judging panel wearing yet another racy outfit. The TV personality, 52, who was born in Portsmouth, continued to defy the critics as she donned a strapless, sheer, floral dress for day two of the live semi-finals on Tuesday.

Amanda previously sparked 235 Ofcom complaints for wearing a plunging gown, deemed inappropriate for the family-entertainment show during the 2020 series. Tuesday night’s glamorous outfit was created by Vietnamese designer Tran Hung , and showcased plenty of cleavage while also featuring a daring thigh-high slit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The stunning floor-length number exuded glamour, with its sheer silhouette and adorned purple flowers making the intricate design, both feminine and sexy. Amanda paired the dress with Giuseppe Zanotti perspex heels and accessorised with delicate Ntinga jewellery.

Ahead of the live shows, the Heart FM host insisted that she doesn’t want any Ofcom complaints over racy dresses during this year’s series of the popular ITV show. Amanda previously dismissed the criticism, telling MailOnline that those who take issue with her sartorial choices have “too much time on their hands.”

Bruno Tonioli , 67, made his debut on the BGT panel this year, and according to Amanda has no issues when showing off his dancer’s physique. She joked: “This is the problem, everyone talks about my t**s and his are out all the time. No Ofcom complaints about me this year please!”

Amanda Holden dons sheer dress on BGT as she continues to risk Ofcom complaints. (Photo Credit: Instagram/noholdenback)

The former Strictly judge also defended his new BGT co-star, saying: “If you’ve got it, flaunt it! I don’t understand this complaining. She’s a beautiful woman.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the most complained about TV moments of 2017, was when Amanda donned a revealing dress by Julien Macdonald , which received complaints from 663 viewers of the show. Just days before wearing the dress, she admitted that she was seeking complaints once again, saying: “Will people be complaining to Ofcom? I hope so, I really do.”

Amanda also recently jokingly called out the news headlines accompanying paparazzi shots taken of her entering and leaving the Heart FM offices everyday. She took to her Instagram stories to show fans her outfit of the day, saying: “It’s a little bit sheer, I’ve got a nude bra underneath here. Although, I’m sure it’ll say ‘Braless Amanda Holden leaves Global building’ after this.I’m not braless…hardly ever am braless. Um…I don’t know how I got into a conversation about that.”

In Monday night’s semi-final, Amanda shocked fans and celeb friends with her daring outfit choice, as she donned a figure-hugging, bright yellow latex dress by Atsuko Kudo. Amanda took to Instagram to post snaps of the outfit.

Presenter Rylan Clark was quick to comment: “Omfg,” he wrote, while Lisa Faulkner wrote, “Oh my 🔥.” Whilst Reality TV star Vicky Pattinson wrote: “Insane 🔥,” and former Strictly pro, Oti Mabuse also chimed in: “Omg 🔥 hot.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad